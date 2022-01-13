A New Edition of European Journal of Human Genetics Is Now Available
January 13, 2022
European Journal of Human Genetics (vol. 29, no. 9, 2021) is available online by subscription only.
Articles include:
- “Solving Patients with Rare Diseases through Programmatic Reanalysis of Genome-Phenome Data” by Leslie Matalonga, et al.
- “ERBB4 Exonic Deletions on Chromosome 2q34 in Patients with Intellectual Disability or Epilepsy” by Zerin Hyder
- “Homozygous Variants in PANX1 Cause Human Oocyte Death and Female Infertility” by Weijie Wang, et al.
- “Colocalization Analysis of Polycystic Ovary Syndrome to Identify Potential Disease-Mediating Genes and Proteins” by Jenny C. Censin, et al.