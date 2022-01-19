A New Edition of Journal of Medical Ethics Is Now Available
January 19, 2022
Journal of Medical Ethics (vol. 47, no. 9, 2021) is available online by subscription only.
Articles include:
- “Family Members, Ambulance Clinicians and Attempting CPR in the Community: The Ethical and Legal Imperative to Reach Collaborative Consensus at Speed” by Robert Cole, et al.
- “Meaningful Futility: Requests for Resuscitation against Medical Recommendation” by Lucas Vivas and Travis Carpenter
- “Experiment on Identical Siblings Separated at Birth: Ethical Implications for Researchers, Universities, and Archives Today” by Robert L. Klitzman and Adam M. Kelmenson
- “Social Determinants of Health and Slippery Slopes in Assisted Dying Debates: Lessons from Canada” by Jocelyn Downie and Udo Schuklenk
- “Trust and Consent: A Prospective Study on Parents’ Perspective during a Neonatal Trial” by Sonia Dahan, et al.
- “Should Higher-Income Countries Pay Their Citizens to Move to Foreign Care Homes?” by Bouke de Vries