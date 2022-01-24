A New Edition of Neuroethics Is Now Available
January 24, 2022
Neuroethics (vol. 14, no. 1, 2021) is available online by subscription only.
Articles include:
- “A Dilemma For Neurodiversity” by Kenneth Shields and David Beversdorf
- “Autism Spectrum Condition, Good and Bad Motives of Offending, and Sentencing” by Jukka Varelius
- “Brain-Computer Interfaces and the Translation of Thought into Action” by Tom Buller
- “Respect, Punishment and Mandatory Neurointerventions” by Sebastian Jon Holmen
- “Forensic Brain-Reading and Mental Privacy in European Human Rights Law: Foundations and Challenges” by Sjors Ligthart, et al.
- “Born which Way? ADHD, Situational Self-Control, and Responsibility” by Polaris Koi