A New Edition of Neuroethics Is Now Available

January 24, 2022

Neuroethics (vol. 14, no. 1, 2021) is available online by subscription only.

Articles include:

  • “A Dilemma For Neurodiversity” by Kenneth Shields and David Beversdorf
  • “Autism Spectrum Condition, Good and Bad Motives of Offending, and Sentencing” by Jukka Varelius
  • “Brain-Computer Interfaces and the Translation of Thought into Action” by Tom Buller
  • “Respect, Punishment and Mandatory Neurointerventions” by Sebastian Jon Holmen
  • “Forensic Brain-Reading and Mental Privacy in European Human Rights Law: Foundations and Challenges” by Sjors Ligthart, et al.
  • “Born which Way? ADHD, Situational Self-Control, and Responsibility” by Polaris Koi

 

Posted by

Posted in Clinical / Medical, Disability Ethics, Genetic Ethics, Human Enhancement, Journal Articles, Neuroethics

Ad