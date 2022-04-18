A New Edition of Hastings Center Report Is Now Available
April 18, 2022
Hastings Center Report (vol. 51, no. 6, 2021) is available online by subscription only.
Articles include:
- “In Service to Others: A New Evolutionary Perspective on Human Enhancement” by Hugh Desmond
- “Mind the Gaps: Ethical and Epistemic Issues in the Digital Mental Health Response to Covid-19
Joshua August Skorburg and Phoebe Friesen
- “Considering People with Dementia and Their Caregivers in Covid-19 Lockdowns” by John Noel Viaña