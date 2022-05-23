A New Edition of Bioethics Is Now Available
May 23, 2022
Bioethics (vol. 36, no. 4, 2022) is available online by subscription only.
Articles include:
- “One Health Ethics” by Benjamin Capps
- “Is Enhancement inherently Ableist?” by Lysette Chaproniere
- “Two Internal Critiques for Theists who Oppose Moral Enhancement on a Process Virtue Basis” by Abram Brummett and Parker Crutchfield
- “Libertarian Approaches to the COVID?19 Pandemic” by Susumu Cato and Akira Inoue
- “Paying People for Getting Vaccinated? A favorable Solution for both Vaccine?Hesitant Persons and the Public” by Alexander Reese and Ingo Pies