A New Edition of Nursing Ethics Is Now Available
July 27, 2022
Nursing Ethics (vol. 29, no. 4, 2022) is available online by subscription only.
Articles include:
- “COVID-19-related Anxieties: Impact on Duty to Care among Nurses” by Cathaleen A Ley, et al.
- “Nurses as the leading Fighters during the COVID-19 Pandemic: Self-Transcendence” by Mesiya Ayd?n, ?lknur Ayd?n Avci and Özen Kulakaç
- “Acknowledging Vulnerability in Ethics of Palliative Care – A Feminist Ethics Approach” by Sofia Morberg Jämterud
- “Informed Consent, Genomic Research and Mental Health: A Integrative Review” by Nina Kilkku and Arja Halkoaho