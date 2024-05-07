PhD Position in Biomedical Ethics at LMU Munich

PhD Position in Biomedical Ethics at LMU Munich, Germany (deadline 2nd June 2024)

The EU-funded MSCA Doctoral Network “MMM – Medicine Made to Measure” offers a PhD position at the University of Munich, Germany.

MMM works in the field of single patient tailored antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) treatments for patients with nano-rare disease mutations. MMM develops core modules of a novel “out-of-the-box”, but still EMA-advised treatment development path for these patients – from omics-based theranostics, via preclinical target validation to innovative trial methodology and a pioneering ethical framework for individualised genetic therapies. MMM provides a unique opportunity for doctoral candidates to be involved in building – and to receive training – in all core modules needed for tailored ASO treatment in Europe.

This PhD project aims at establishing a comprehensive ethical framework for a tailored genetic treatment development process. To achieve this goal, the project will (1) define ethical standards for innovative trial types for single-patient genomic medicine (n-of-1 trials; platform, umbrella and basket trials), (2) develop appropriate informed consent procedures based on conceptual analysis and socio-empirical analyses of patients’ informed consent needs, and (3) develop innovative approaches for pricing, coverage, and prioritisation of high-cost/high-effect single-patient ASO treatments.

More information about the position and how to apply can be found here: euraxess.ec.europa.eu/jobs/181623

Application deadline: 2nd June 2024.