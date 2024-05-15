A New Edition of Journal of Bioethical Inquiry Is Now Available
May 15, 2024
Journal of Bioethical Inquiry (vol. 21, no. 1, 2024) is available online by subscription only.
Articles include:
- “Brain–Computer Interfaces, Completely Locked-In State in Neurodegenerative Diseases, and End-of-Life Decisions” by Christopher Poppe and Bernice S. Elger
- “It is Not Too Late for Reconciliation Between Israel and Palestine, Even in the Darkest Hour” by P. A. Komesaroff
- “No Need for Parental Involvement in the Vaccination Choice of Adolescents” by M. Brusa and Y. M. Barilan