Making a Difference: Fall 2024 Request for Proposals

The Greenwall Foundation recently released a Request for Proposals for the Fall 2024 cycle of its Making a Difference grant program. The RFP is available on the Foundation’s website; letters of intent are due by 11:59pm ET on June 17, 2024.



The Greenwall Foundation focuses its grant-making on bioethics, and the Making a Difference program supports research to help resolve important emerging or unanswered bioethics problems in clinical, biomedical, or public health decision-making, policy, or practice. Through this program, the Foundation aims to fund projects that promote the Foundation’s vision and mission through innovative bioethics research that will have a real-world, practical impact.



To hear from Foundation staff directly about features of the strongest letters of intent we receive and common pitfalls to avoid, review the Foundation’s “Tips for Applying” video on our website.

Please direct any questions about this program to Kyle Ruempler at kruempler@greenwall.org.