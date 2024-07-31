When It Comes to Physician-Assisted Suicide, Safeguards Aren’t Effective
July 31, 2024
(Chicago Tribune) – Assisted dying is accepted practice today, especially in Western Europe, Canada and the Northwest United States. It is gaining traction in the United Kingdom with former British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak giving his support: “I’m not opposed to it, in principle, and it’s a question of making sure the safeguards are in place and are effective.” Unfortunately, history demonstrates safeguards have never been effective. (Read More)