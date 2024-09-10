A New Edition of The New England Journal of Medicine Is Now Available
September 10, 2024
The New England Journal of Medicine (vol. 391, no. 6, 2024) is available online by subscription only.
Articles include:
- “Déjà Vu All Over Again — Refusing to Learn the Lessons of Covid-19” by M.S. Sinha, W.E. Parmet and G.S. Gonsalves
- “Preparing for the Next Pandemic — Expanding and Coordinating Global Regulatory Capacity” by S. Halabi and G.L. O’Hara
- “Frailty in Older Adults” by D.H. Kim and K. Rockwood
- “Viral Variants, Vaccinations, and Long Covid — New Insights” by C.J. Rosen