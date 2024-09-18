A New Edition of Nursing Ethics Is Now Available
September 18, 2024
Nursing Ethics (vol. 31, no. 5, 2024) is available online by subscription only.
Articles include:
- “Health and social Care Workers’ professional Values: A Cross-sectional Study” by Piiku Pakkanen, et al.
- “Factors Impacting the Demonstration of relational Autonomy in medical Decision-Making: A meta-Synthesis” by Thi Dung Le, et al.
- “Stress of Conscience in Healthcare in turbulent Times: A longitudinal Study” by Mikko Taipale, et al.
- “Suffering while Resigning to an unacceptable Violation of Dignity” by Trude A Hartviksen, Jessica Aspfors and Lisbeth Uhrenfeldt
- “Truth-Telling to the seriously ill Child – Nurses’ Experiences, Attitudes, and Beliefs” by Mandy El Ali, et al.