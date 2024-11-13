A New Edition of Medicine, Health Care and Philosophy Is Now Available
November 13, 2024
Medicine, Health Care and Philosophy (vol. 27, no. 4, 2024) is available online by subscription only.
Articles include:
- “What is a Cure through Gene Therapy? An Analysis and Evaluation of the Use of ‘Cure'” by Lieke Baas, et al.
- “Genetic Enhancement from the Perspective of Transhumanism: Exploring a new Paradigm of Transhuman Evolution” by Yawen Zou
- “The Role of Conscience and Virtue: Contrasting two Models of Medicine” by Jaime Hernandez-Ojeda and Xavier Symons
- “Biobank Consent under the GDPR: Are potential Sample Donors Informed about all lawful Uses of Biobank Data?” by Emmi Kaaya