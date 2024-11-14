Employment Opportunity: Communications Manager at The Greenwall Foundation

Position Overview: The Communications Manager will report to the President & CEO and collaborate with the Program Director and others to enhance the Foundation’s visibility in bioethics. This role involves managing digital communications, creating engaging content, and organizing public events, and requires strong writing and editing skills.

Key Responsibilities:

Oversee digital communications (website, blog, newsletter, social media).

Maintain an editorial calendar and identify marketing opportunities.

Write and edit various communications materials (blogs, newsletters, press releases).

Plan and manage public events (webinars, lectures).

Produce original video content for digital channels.

Engage online audiences and manage vendor relationships.

Handle special projects as assigned.

Skills & Abilities:

Strong writing and editing skills.

Experience with digital content creation and platform management (CMS, Mailchimp, Hootsuite, Google Analytics).

Proficiency in Microsoft Office, Adobe Acrobat, Canva/Adobe Creative Suite.

Event planning and project management skills.

Ability to work collaboratively and adapt quickly.

Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree and 3+ years in communications, marketing, PR, or journalism.

Familiarity with healthcare, medicine, biomedical research, public health, or science policy.

Interest in bioethics and nonprofit experience is a plus.

Basic design and video editing skills are advantageous.

Some travel required.

Attributes:

Excellent interpersonal skills, sound judgment and discretion, strong organization, attention to detail, and ability to meet deadlines.

Please review the position announcement for more detailed information, including how to apply. Applications are due December 1, 2024.