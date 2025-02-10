A New Edition of Journal of Medical Ethics Is Now Available
February 10, 2025
Journal of Medical Ethics (vol. 51, no. 2, 2025) is available online by subscription only.
Articles include:
- “Medical Authority and Expectations of Conformity: Crystallising a key Barrier to Person-Centred Care during Labour and Childbirth” by Anna Nelson
- “Keeping it in the Family: Reproduction beyond genetic Parenthood” by Daniela Cutas and Anna Smajdor
- “Leveraging Artificial Intelligence to Detect ethical Concerns in medical Research: A Case Study” by Kannan Sridharan and Gowri Sivaramakrishnan