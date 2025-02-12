A New Edition of Nursing Ethics Is Now Available

February 12, 2025

Nursing Ethics (vol. 32, no. 1, 2025) is available online by subscription only.

Articles include:

  • “The Perception of Dignity in the Hospitalized Patient: Findings from a meta-Synthesis” by Amarilda Mema, et al.
  • “Ethical Climate, moral Resilience, and ethical Competence of Head Nurses” by Qiang Yu, et al.
  • “Development of the ethical Decision-Making Competence Scale” by Hsiang-Chu Pai and Lien-Jen Hwu
  • “Investigating the Relationship between Compassion Fatigue and moral Injury in Nurses” by Mir Hossein Ahmadi, et al.
  • “Physician-Nurse Collaboration in the Relationship between professional Autonomy and Practice Behaviors” by Arzu Bulut, et al.

