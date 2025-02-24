A New Edition of Nursing Ethics Is Now Available
February 24, 2025
Nursing Ethics (vol. 32, no. 2, 2025) is available online by subscription only.
Articles include:
- “End-of-Life Care at Home: Dignity of Family Caregivers” by Katrine Staats, et al.
- “Critical Care Nurses’ Experiences of ethical Challenges in End-of-Life Care” by Lena Palmryd, et al.
- “The Relationship between Nurses’ professional Values and ethical Attitudes to Pain” by Sevda Korkut and Gamze Saatçi
- “Barriers to Maintaining Dignity for Patients with Schizophrenia: A qualitative Study” by Elham Amiri, et al.