A New Edition of Nursing Ethics Is Now Available

February 24, 2025

Nursing Ethics (vol. 32, no. 2, 2025) is available online by subscription only.

Articles include:

  • “End-of-Life Care at Home: Dignity of Family Caregivers” by Katrine Staats, et al.
  • “Critical Care Nurses’ Experiences of ethical Challenges in End-of-Life Care” by Lena Palmryd, et al.
  • “The Relationship between Nurses’ professional Values and ethical Attitudes to Pain” by Sevda Korkut and Gamze Saatçi
  • “Barriers to Maintaining Dignity for Patients with Schizophrenia: A qualitative Study” by Elham Amiri, et al.

