A New Edition of Medicine, Health Care and Philosophy Is Now Available
June 17, 2025
Medicine, Health Care and Philosophy (vol. 28, no. 1, 2025) is available online by subscription only.
Articles include:
- “Borderline Personality Disorder and moral Responsibility” by Agnès Baehni
- “Tracking Ambivalence: An existential Critique of Datafication in the Context of chronic Pain” by Michelle Charette
- “Mental Health Pluralism” by Craig French
- “Applied Humanities as the Antidote for the Malaise of Bioethics” by Monica Consolandi and Renzo Pegoraro