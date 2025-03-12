Interview: Did Scientists and the Media Get Covid All Wrong?

(Undark) – In a provocative new book, political scientists Stephen Macedo and Frances Lee call for a pandemic reckoning.

In their forthcoming book, “In Covid’s Wake: How Our Politics Failed Us,” they argue that many pandemic-era policies were not grounded in evidence and were undertaken without properly weighing their potential to cause harm. Educated elites, in particular, “exercised much power under Covid and made some serious mistakes,” including adopting a partisan mindset, write Macedo and Lee. Now they are asking their fellow academics, as well as journalists, to look back and reflect — “and strive to do better.” (Read More)