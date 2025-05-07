A New Edition of Research Ethics is Now Available

May 7, 2025

Research Ethics (vol. 21, no. 2, 2025) is available online by subscription only.

Articles include:

  • “Conceptualizing dual Use: A multidimensional Approach” by Martin Hähnel
  • “Addressing the Risks of dual Use Research: Who is responsible?” by Ori Lev and Arnon Keren
  • “Assessing dual Use Risks in AI Research: Necessity, Challenges and Mitigation Strategies” by Andreas Brenneis
  • “The ethically significant difference between dual Use and Slippery Slope Arguments, in Relation to CRISPR-Cas9: Philosophical Considerations and ethical Challenges” by Mario Kropf

