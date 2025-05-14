A New Edition of Nursing Ethics Is Now Available
May 14, 2025
Nursing Ethics (vol. 32, no. 3, 2025) is available online by subscription only.
Articles include:
- “Compassionate Nursing in challenging Contexts: The importance of Judgments” by Elizabeth Peter, Shan Mohammed and Caroline Variath
- “Nurses’ Justifications for morally courageous Acts in ethical Conflicts: A Narrative Inquiry” by Elina Pajakoski, et al.
- “‘Moral Spaces’: A Feasibility study to Build Nurses’ ethical Confidence and Competence” by Georgina Morley, et al.
- “Linking ethical Leadership to Nurses’ internal Whistleblowing through psychological Safety” by Heba Emad El-Gazar, et al.