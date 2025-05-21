A New Edition of Bioethics Is Now Available
May 21, 2025
Bioethics (vol. 39, no. 4, 2025) is available online by subscription only.
Articles include:
- “Cracking the Code of the Slow Code: A Taxonomy of Slow Code Practices and their clinical and ethical Implications” by Erica Andrist, et al.
- “Are Slow Sodes uniquely deceptive?” by Michael B. Grosso and Paola Nicolas
- “Slow Codes, multiple Layers of Deception, and partial Solutions” by Christopher Meyers
- “The Problem of Value Change: Should Advance Directives Hold moral Authority for Persons Living with Dementia?” by Anand Sergeant