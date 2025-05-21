A New Edition of Bioethics Is Now Available

May 21, 2025

Bioethics (vol. 39, no. 4, 2025) is available online by subscription only. 

Articles include:

  • “Cracking the Code of the Slow Code: A Taxonomy of Slow Code Practices and their clinical and ethical Implications” by Erica Andrist, et al.
  • “Are Slow Sodes uniquely deceptive?” by Michael B. Grosso and Paola Nicolas
  • “Slow Codes, multiple Layers of Deception, and partial Solutions” by Christopher Meyers
  • “The Problem of Value Change: Should Advance Directives Hold moral Authority for Persons Living with Dementia?” by Anand Sergeant

