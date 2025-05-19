How a Great Pro-Life Hope Disappointed His Allies

(Christianity Today) – As surgeon general under Ronald Reagan, C. Everett Koop traveled in evangelical circles. But the partnership was always uneasy.

Koop, they were sure, was a true believer in the Lord and the pro-life cause. He was a ruling elder at a renowned evangelical church. He had spoken at Wheaton College. He had opposed abortion even in the early 1970s, before most evangelicals had joined the pro-life movement. He was a close friend of Francis Schaeffer and his family. He had even coproduced a pro-life documentary and book with Schaeffer titled Whatever Happened to the Human Race? (Read More)