A New Edition of Bioethics Is Now Available
June 4, 2025
Bioethics (vol. 39, no. 5, 2025) is available online by subscription only.
Articles include:
- “Patient Autonomy in the Context of digital Health” by Salvador Tarodo Soria
- “Is more Data always better? On Alternative Policies to Mitigate Bias in Artificial Intelligence Health Systems” by Guillermo Lazcoz and Iñigo de Miguel
- “The Ethics of autonomous neurosurgical Robots (ANRs)” by Arturo Balaguer Townsend
- “Is Hume’s Law a valid Argument against empirical Bioethics?” by Paolo Corsico