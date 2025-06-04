A New Edition of Bioethics Is Now Available

June 4, 2025

Bioethics (vol. 39, no. 5, 2025) is available online by subscription only. 

Articles include:

  • “Patient Autonomy in the Context of digital Health” by Salvador Tarodo Soria
  • “Is more Data always better? On Alternative Policies to Mitigate Bias in Artificial Intelligence Health Systems” by Guillermo Lazcoz and Iñigo de Miguel
  • “The Ethics of autonomous neurosurgical Robots (ANRs)” by Arturo Balaguer Townsend
  • “Is Hume’s Law a valid Argument against empirical Bioethics?” by Paolo Corsico

