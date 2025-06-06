A New Edition of The New England Journal of Medicine Is Now Available

June 6, 2025

The New England Journal of Medicine (vol. 392, no. 19, 2025) is available online by subscription only.

Articles include:

  • “The Power of Physicians in Dangerous Times” by A.T. Chen and V.H. Murthy
  • “Sixty Years of Community Health Centers — An Anniversary at a Crossroads” by A.E. Jacobs
  • “AI-Driven Clinical Documentation — Driving Out the Chitchat?” by G.D. Schiff
  • “Xenotransplantation — Long Awaited, Much Learned, Much More to Be Learned” by S. Feng

