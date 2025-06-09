A New Edition of Neuroethics Is Now Available

June 9, 2025

Neuroethics (vol. 18, no. 1, 2025) is available online by subscription only.

Articles include:

  • “Cognitive and Moral Enhancement: A Different Practical Proposal” by Louis Austin-Eames
  • “Can People with Severe Disorders of Consciousness Be Wronged?” by Aleksy Tarasenko-Struc and Nada Gligorov
  • “Mental Integrity, Neurotechnology, and the Extended Mind Thesis” by Tom Buller
  • “Does Imagination Justify the Belief that Supra-Persons Are Physically Possible?” by Alexandru Dragomir and Mihai Rusu

