A New Edition of Neuroethics Is Now Available
June 9, 2025
Neuroethics (vol. 18, no. 1, 2025) is available online by subscription only.
Articles include:
- “Cognitive and Moral Enhancement: A Different Practical Proposal” by Louis Austin-Eames
- “Can People with Severe Disorders of Consciousness Be Wronged?” by Aleksy Tarasenko-Struc and Nada Gligorov
- “Mental Integrity, Neurotechnology, and the Extended Mind Thesis” by Tom Buller
- “Does Imagination Justify the Belief that Supra-Persons Are Physically Possible?” by Alexandru Dragomir and Mihai Rusu