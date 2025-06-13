A New Edition of The New England Journal of Medicine AI Is Now Available
June 13, 2025
The New England Journal of Medicine AI (vol. 2, no. 6, 2025) is available online by subscription only.
Articles include:
- “A Call for Disclosure When Using AI for Patient Communications” by M. Millen, M. Tai-Seale and C.A. Longhurst
- “People Overtrust AI-Generated Medical Advice despite Low Accuracy” by S. Shekar, et al.
- “Right Care, Right Place, First Time: How AI Is Improving National Virtual Front Doors” by B. McMahon and D. McInerney
- “More Fragmented, More Complex: State Regulation of AI in Health Care” by D. Blumenthal and A. Marellapudi