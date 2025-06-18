A New Edition of Clinical Ethics Is Now Available

June 18, 2025

Clinical Ethics (vol. 20, no. 2, 2025) is available online by subscription only. 

Articles include:

  • “Morality as experienced: A Scoping Review of moral Matters Encountered by Adults Living with rare Diseases” by Ariane Quintal, Élissa Hotte and Eric Racine
  • “Minding the epistemic Gap: Uncertain moral Status, precautionary practical Ethics and the Problem of Reasoning from the Problem of other Minds” by John Coggon
  • “The Right to Be sick” by Jacob M Appel

Posted by

Posted in Clinical / Medical, Healthcare, Journal Articles

Ad