A New Edition of The New England Journal of Medicine Is Now Available

June 20, 2025
The New England Journal of Medicine (vol. 392, no. 20, 2025) is available online by subscription only.
Articles include:
- “Primary Care — From Common Good to Free-Market Commodity” by Z. Song and J.M. Zhu
- “Undermining a PACT — Federal Cuts at the VA” by P.V. Ganapathiraju and R.J. Traylor
- “The GINA Gap — Implications for Access to Personalized Medicine among Native Americans” by K.Y. Tossas, et al.
- “Judicial Invalidation of the FDA’s Laboratory-Developed Test Rule — Legal and Public Health Consequences” by R.E. Sachs, J.M. Sharfstein and P.J. Zettler
- “Loss of Subsidized Drug Coverage and Mortality among Medicare Beneficiaries” by E.T. Roberts, et al.
- “Novel Proteins to Neutralize Venom Toxins” by J.M. Gutiérrez