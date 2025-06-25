New Articles from BMC Medical Ethics Are Now Available

June 25, 2025

BMC Medical Ethics has new articles available online.

Articles include:

  • “Ethical and social Considerations of Applying Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare—A two-Pronged Scoping Review” by Emanuele Ratti, Michael Morrison and Ivett Jakab
  • “A Literature Review of non-financial Conflicts of Interest in Healthcare Research and Publication” by David Bauer, et al.
  • “A Balancing Act: Exploring ethical and legal Concerns associated with Release of personal Information in Alert Systems for missing Persons with Dementia” by Adebusola Adekoya, et al.

