New Articles from BMC Medical Ethics Are Now Available
June 25, 2025
BMC Medical Ethics has new articles available online.
Articles include:
- “Ethical and social Considerations of Applying Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare—A two-Pronged Scoping Review” by Emanuele Ratti, Michael Morrison and Ivett Jakab
- “A Literature Review of non-financial Conflicts of Interest in Healthcare Research and Publication” by David Bauer, et al.
- “A Balancing Act: Exploring ethical and legal Concerns associated with Release of personal Information in Alert Systems for missing Persons with Dementia” by Adebusola Adekoya, et al.