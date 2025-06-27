A New Edition of The New England Journal of Medicine Is Now Available
June 27, 2025
The New England Journal of Medicine (vol. 392, no. 21, 2025) is available online by subscription only.
Articles include:
- “U.S. Research Leadership at a Crossroads — The Impact of Reducing NIH Indirect-Cost Coverage” by A.H. Kelkar
- “Health Care in an Evolving Immigration Landscape — Providing Care while Upholding the Law” by H. Kaplan , A. Cabot and P. Ubel
- “Carrying Hope, Facing a Crisis — Pregnancy and Migration in Chicago” by J.R. Steinberg
- “Debating Race and the Diagnosis of Anemia — How Medicine Moved Away from Race-Based Standards” by W. Xue and D.S. Jones