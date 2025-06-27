A New Edition of The New England Journal of Medicine Is Now Available

June 27, 2025

The New England Journal of Medicine (vol. 392, no. 21, 2025) is available online by subscription only.

Articles include:

  • “U.S. Research Leadership at a Crossroads — The Impact of Reducing NIH Indirect-Cost Coverage” by A.H. Kelkar
  • “Health Care in an Evolving Immigration Landscape — Providing Care while Upholding the Law” by H. Kaplan , A. Cabot and P. Ubel
  • “Carrying Hope, Facing a Crisis — Pregnancy and Migration in Chicago” by J.R. Steinberg
  • “Debating Race and the Diagnosis of Anemia — How Medicine Moved Away from Race-Based Standards” by W. Xue and D.S. Jones

Posted by

Posted in Clinical / Medical, Healthcare, Journal Articles, Public Health, Public Policy

Ad