A New Edition of Nursing Ethics Is Now Available
July 2, 2025
Nursing Ethics (vol. 32, no. 4, 2025) is available online by subscription only.
Articles include:
- “Ethically challenging Situations in Eldercare: A Cross-Sectional Study” by Kirsikka Selander, et al.
- “Ethical Aspects of Staff Responses when older People with Dementia Express false Beliefs” by Feliciano Villar and Daniela Martínez
- “Axiological Reflection for Nursing ethics Education: The missing Link in Understanding Value Conflicts” by Johanna Elise Groothuizen
- “The ethical Dimensions of Utilizing Artificial Intelligence in Palliative Care” by Oonjee Oh, George Demiris and Connie M Ulrich