A New Edition of The New England Journal of Medicine AI Is Now Available
July 11, 2025
The New England Journal of Medicine AI (vol. 2, no. 7, 2025) is available online by subscription only.
Articles include:
- “The Generalist–Specialist Paradox of Medical AI” by V.L. Murthy
- “The Landscape of Medical AI in China” by Y. Qiu, et al.
- “Can a Chatbot Be a Medical Surrogate? The Use of Large Language Models in Medical Ethics Decision-Making” by I. Harshe, K.W. Goodman and G. Agarwal
- “Improving Mental Health Care Access with Technology: Addressing the Screening-to-Referral Bottleneck” by A.J. Gorelik, et al.
- “AI-Enabled Parkinson’s Disease Screening Using Smile Videos” by T. Adnan, et al.
- “Lessons from the Failure of Canada’s Artificial Intelligence and Data Act” by A.H. Ishaque, A. Aidid and G. Zadeh
- “Development and Commercialization Pathways of AI Medical Devices in the United States: Implications for Safety and Regulatory Oversight” by B. Lee, et al.