A New Edition of The New England Journal of Medicine Is Now Available
August 1, 2025
The New England Journal of Medicine (vol. 393, no. 1, 2025) is available online by subscription only.
Articles include:
- “The Corporatization of U.S. Health Care: Defining Health Care ‘Corporatization'” by E.C. Fuse Brown
- “Self-Neglect in Older People — A Clinical, Social, and Ethical Dilemma” by K. Lees Haggerty and D.B. Reuben
- “Biologic Drugs and Medicare Price Negotiation” by T.J. Hwang , N.L. Keating and S.B. Dusetzina
- “Forensic Pathology” by R.D. Folkerth , B.A. Sampson and J.K. Graham