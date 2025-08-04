A New Edition of The New England Journal of Medicine AI Is Now Available

August 4, 2025

The New England Journal of Medicine AI (vol. 2, no. 8, 2025) is available online by subscription only.

Articles include:

  • “AI-Driven OSCE Preparation in Medical Education: Promise, Pitfalls, and Practical Implications” by A.S. Rao and A.R. Artino
  • “AI for Spirometry Interpretation in Primary Care” by J.I. Witonsky and N.R. Bhakta
  • “AI Agents, Automaticity, and Value Alignment in Health Care” by R.A. Taylor
  • “The Student Physician–Patient–AI Relationship” by A.H. Lee, et al.
  • “Limitations of Learning New and Updated Medical Knowledge with Commercial Fine-Tuning Large Language Models” by E. Wu, K. Wu, and J. Zou

