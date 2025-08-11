A New Edition of Journal of Medical Ethics Is Now Available
August 11, 2025
Journal of Medical Ethics (vol. 51, no. 7, 2025) is available online by subscription only.
Articles include:
- “Suicidal Behaviour is pathological: Implications for psychiatric Euthanasia” by Dominic Sisti, J John Mann and Maria A Oquendo
- “Beyond Presumed Autonomy: AI-Assisted Patient Preference Predictors and the Personalised Living Will” by Ricardo Diaz Milian and Anirban Bhattacharyya
- “Autonomy, Self-Determination and Substitute Judgement: The Limits of AI-based Personalised Patient Preference Predictors (P4s) in Surrogate Decision-Making” by Marco Annoni
- “Promising for Patients or deeply disturbing? The ethical and legal Aspects of Deepfake Therapy” by Saar Hoek, et al.