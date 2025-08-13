A New Edition of Nursing Ethics Is Now Available

August 13, 2025

Nursing Ethics (vol. 32, no. 5, 2025) is available online by subscription only.

Articles include:

  • “Care Shortages and Duties to Age Abroad” by Bouke de Vries
  • “Ethical Climate and Turnover Intention among Nurses: A Scoping Review” by Nada Ammari and Abdellah Gantare
  • “Care Leaders’ Moral Distress in older Adult Care: A Scoping Review” by Fanny Ahokas, et al.
  • “Violence Facing Nurses and the Threats they Pose to Autonomy and Justice” by Tony Chackal and Cassandra Mitchell
  • “Big Five Personality Traits and ethical Decision-Making among Nurses” by Xiaoyun Wang, Honglian Gao, and Yuxiu Jia

Posted by

Posted in Clinical / Medical, Geriatric & Aging, Journal Articles, Nursing

Ad