A New Edition of Nursing Ethics Is Now Available
August 13, 2025
Nursing Ethics (vol. 32, no. 5, 2025) is available online by subscription only.
Articles include:
- “Care Shortages and Duties to Age Abroad” by Bouke de Vries
- “Ethical Climate and Turnover Intention among Nurses: A Scoping Review” by Nada Ammari and Abdellah Gantare
- “Care Leaders’ Moral Distress in older Adult Care: A Scoping Review” by Fanny Ahokas, et al.
- “Violence Facing Nurses and the Threats they Pose to Autonomy and Justice” by Tony Chackal and Cassandra Mitchell
- “Big Five Personality Traits and ethical Decision-Making among Nurses” by Xiaoyun Wang, Honglian Gao, and Yuxiu Jia