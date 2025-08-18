A New Edition of Journal of Bioethical Inquiry Is Now Available

August 18, 2025

Journal of Bioethical Inquiry (vol. 22, no. 2, 2025) is available online by subscription only.

Articles include:

  • “Healthcare Professionals and Unregulated Commercial Surrogacy in China: Ethical and Legal Challenges” by Y. Luo and Y. Zhang
  • “Donation After Circulatory Death following Withdrawal of Life-Sustaining Treatments. Are We Ready to Break the Dead Donor Rule?” by Sara Patuzzo Manzati, et al.
  • “Compassionate Principlism: Towards a Novel Alternative to Standard Principlism in Bioethics” by Adam J. Braus
  • “Ethical Issues in Memory Modification Technology: A Scoping Review” by Junjie Yang
  • “Religion Welcome Here: A Pluriversal Approach to Religion and Global Bioethics” by N. S. Jecker, et al.

Posted in Global Bioethics, Journal Articles, Neuroethics, Organ Donation / Transplantation, Reproductive Ethics

