A New Edition of Journal of Bioethical Inquiry Is Now Available
August 18, 2025
Journal of Bioethical Inquiry (vol. 22, no. 2, 2025) is available online by subscription only.
Articles include:
- “Healthcare Professionals and Unregulated Commercial Surrogacy in China: Ethical and Legal Challenges” by Y. Luo and Y. Zhang
- “Donation After Circulatory Death following Withdrawal of Life-Sustaining Treatments. Are We Ready to Break the Dead Donor Rule?” by Sara Patuzzo Manzati, et al.
- “Compassionate Principlism: Towards a Novel Alternative to Standard Principlism in Bioethics” by Adam J. Braus
- “Ethical Issues in Memory Modification Technology: A Scoping Review” by Junjie Yang
- “Religion Welcome Here: A Pluriversal Approach to Religion and Global Bioethics” by N. S. Jecker, et al.