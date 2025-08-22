A New Edition of The New England Journal of Medicine Is Now Available

August 22, 2025

The New England Journal of Medicine (vol. 393, no. 5, 2025) is available online by subscription only.

Articles include:

  • “Revised Recommendations for Covid-19 Vaccines — U.S. Vaccination Policy under Threat” by J.L. Schwartz
  • “Public Policies, Social Narratives, and Population Health” by A.S. Venkataramani, P.S. Tamber and A. Iton
  • “Interactive Perspective: Human Papillomavirus and Cancer” by J.R. Barzilay, et al.
  • “Reducing the Risks of Mitochondrial Disease in Children” by R. Lovell-Badge

