A New Edition of The New England Journal of Medicine Is Now Available
September 15, 2025
The New England Journal of Medicine (vol. 393, no. 6, 2025) is available online by subscription only.
Articles include:
- “The Corporatization of U.S. Health Care: A Gilded Age for Patients? The Broken Promises of Profit-Driven Medicine” by N. Tomes
- “Lead Contamination in Milwaukee Schools — The Latest Episode in an Ongoing Toxic Pandemic” by M.S. Kanarek
- “Training Health Communicators — The Need for a New Approach” by K. Panthagani, et al.
- “Restoring the Infant Mortality Rate as a Measure of Societal Health and Well-Being” by E.A. Harrison, U. Ndulue and B.O. Ojikutu