A New Edition of The New England Journal of Medicine Is Now Available
September 16, 2025
The New England Journal of Medicine (vol. 393, no. 7, 2025) is available online by subscription only.
Articles include:
- “Dismantling Public Health Infrastructure, Endangering American Lives” by T.R. Frieden
- “Progress Lost — The Unraveling of Medicaid and the Affordable Care Act” by J. Oberlander
- “The Resurgence of Private Law in American Health Care” by C. Robertson and W.N. Epstein
- “Expanding the Treat-to-Target Toolbox for Obesity and Diabetes Care” by C.M. Hales