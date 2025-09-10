New Articles from BMC Medical Ethics Are Now Available
September 10, 2025
BMC Medical Ethics has new articles available online.
Articles include:
- “The Ethics and Economics of Organoid Commercialization: Potential Donors’ Perspectives” by Hanna de Groot, et al.
- “Translational bioethics in Nursing: A conceptual Review of Definitions, Applications and ethical Implications” by Frederick Acheampong Nimo, et al.
- “Ethics of Overtreatment and Undertreatment in older Adults with Cancer” by Clark DuMontier, et al.
- “Advancing Equity in Healthcare Systems: Understanding implicit Bias and Infant Mortality” by Sophia M. Gran-Ruaz, et al.
- “Strengthening ethical Oversight in Genomics and Biobanking: A Retrospective Analysis of Research Practices in Zimbabwe” by Oppah Kuguyo, et al.
- “Evaluating Accountability, Transparency, and Bias in AI-Assisted Healthcare Decision-Making: A qualitative Study of Healthcare Professionals’ Perspectives in the UK” by Saoudi CE Nouis, Victoria Uren and Srushti Jariwala