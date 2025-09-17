A New Edition of The Linacre Quarterly Is Now Available
September 17, 2025
The Linacre Quarterly (vol. 92, no. 3, 2025) is available online by subscription only.
Articles include:
- “The Connection Between the Normalization of Homosexuality and Erroneous Theories on Sex and Gender: A Challenge for Gender Critical Feminism” by William Newton
- “The Imitation of Christ as a Model for Physician Wellness” by Jeremy Jones, Nicholas Nguyen and MaryClaire Cooke
- “Eutrapelia and Video Games: Moral Risks with Playing Video Games as a Form of Eutrapelia” by Matthew McKenna
- “Trauma and Disfigurement: Psychosocial Impact and Ethical Reflections on Esthetic Normalization in Medicine” by Gaia Calcini
- “Addiction is a Dignity Disorder” by Matthew Robert Dernbach