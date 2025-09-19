New Articles from BMC Medical Ethics Are Now Available
September 19, 2025
BMC Medical Ethics has new articles available online.
Articles include:
- “A Scoping Review of the ethical Issues in Gender-Affirming Care for Transgender and Gender-diverse Individuals” by Shilpa Surendran, et al.
- “Diversity in decentralized clinical Trials: Prioritizing Inclusion of Underrepresented Groups” by Tessa I. van Rijssel, et al.
- “The High-Priority ethical Issues of advanced paternal Age: Perspectives from a Panel of Experts in the Fields of Men Reproduction and Family Building” by Vincent Couture, et al.