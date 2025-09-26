A New Edition of The New England Journal of Medicine Is Now Available
September 26, 2025
The New England Journal of Medicine (vol. 393, no. 9, 2025) is available online by subscription only.
- “The Corporatization of U.S. Health Care: The Corporatization Deal — Health Care, Investors, and the Profit Priority” by A. Chandra and M. Shepard
- “Advancing Physician-Scientist Training in China — Challenges, Gaps, and Future Directions” by P. Li, et al.
- “The Rise of Drug Innovation in China — Implications for Patient Access in the United States and Globally” by K.N. Vokinger, G. Li and O.J. Wouters
- “A Tale of Two Diseases” by M.L. Collazo-Clavell
- “