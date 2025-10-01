A New Edition of Medicine, Health Care and Philosophy Is Now Available
October 1, 2025
Medicine, Health Care and Philosophy (vol. 28, no. 3, 2025) is available online by subscription only.
Articles include:
- “Reversibility of Neurotechnological Interventions: Conceptual and ethical Issues” by Junjie Yang
- “‘Snip, Snip, Cure’? Philosophical, Legal and Biomedical Perspectives on Novel Somatic Genomic Therapies” by Johanna Risse, et al.
- “On Misempowerment & Mobile Health” by Jesse Gray and Heidi Mertes