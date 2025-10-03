A New Edition of The New England Journal of Medicine AI Is Now Available
October 3, 2025
The New England Journal of Medicine AI (vol. 2, no. 9, 2025) is available online by subscription only.
Articles include:
- “AI-Enabled Video Biomechanics: A New Frontier for Clinical Care and Trial Readiness in Neuromuscular Disease” by N.B. Voet
- “Human Movement Is Poised to Drive Real-World Biomarkers” by Z. Kimmel
- “Redefining Bias Audits for Generative AI in Health Care” by I.Y. Chen and E. Alsentzer
- “Energy Considerations for Scaling Artificial Intelligence Adoption in Medicine: First Do No Harm” by A.K. Malhotra, et al.
- “MedAgentBench: A Virtual EHR Environment to Benchmark Medical LLM Agents” by Y. Jiang, et al.
- “Artificial Intelligence and Network Medicine: Path to Precision Medicine” by L. Altucci, et al.