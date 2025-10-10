A New Edition of The New England Journal of Medicine Is Now Available
October 10, 2025
The New England Journal of Medicine (vol. 393, no. 10, 2025) is available online by subscription only.
Articles include:
- “Efforts toward Equity: Caring for Patients with Intellectual or Developmental Disabilities — A Curriculum for Residents” by L. Clarke, et al.
- “Efforts toward Equity: Diaper Need — An Underrecognized Social Driver of Health” by W. Berry, J. Bonville and S.D. Blatt
- “Efforts toward Equity: Improving Care Coordination for Indigenous Patients with Cancer
- A.E. Janitz, et al.
- “Health and Medical Research Funding in a Divided America — How to Increase Support” by R.J. Blendon, J.M. Benson and N.B. Le
- “Medications for Opioid Use Disorder in County Jails — Outcomes after Release” by P.D. Friedmann, et al.
- “The Race-Correction Debates — Progress, Tensions, and Future Directions” by D.A. Vyas, L.G. Eisenstein and D.S. Jones