A New Edition of The New England Journal of Medicine Is Now Available
October 17, 2025
The New England Journal of Medicine (vol. 393, no. 11, 2025) is available online by subscription only.
Articles include:
- “Reducing Tobacco Use Worldwide: Integrating Pharmacotherapy into Tobacco Control in Low- and Middle-Income Countries — A Critical Need” by N.A. Rigotti, N. Walker and A.S. Amer Nordin
- “Protecting Medicaid Enrollees with Chronic Conditions amid Work Requirements” by J.Z. Ayanian
- “Ultraprocessed Food on an Ultrafast Track” by D.S. Ludwig
- “The Consequences of Silencing the ‘Voice of CDC'” by S.A. Rasmussen, et al.
- “An Aspirin a Day for Improved Colorectal Cancer Outcomes” by R.M. Goldberg and J.A. Meyerhardt