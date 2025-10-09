Tristan Harris–The Dangers of Unregulated AI on Humanity & the Workforce, The Daily Show

(YouTube) – “This does not have to be our destiny.” Co-founder of the Center for Humane Technology Tristan Harris sits down with Jon Stewart to discuss how AI has already disrupted the workforce as current iterations of the technology have dropped entry-level work by 13%, tech companies prioritization of their first-to-market stance over product and human safety, and how reliance on AI is stifling human growth.